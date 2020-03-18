‘We’re going to do this thing together and come out on top’: Kevin Love on compassion during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has been outspoken in the past about mental health and anxiety.

He’s also led the movement in the NBA to give back to employees who are unable to work since the season has been postponed.

He posted a video message to Twitter to talk about navigating the unknown during the coronavirus outbreak.

“I know that we’re going through some tough times and people are having to navigate feelings of stress, anxiety, the unknown and this is every day. Every day is presenting a new challenge of not knowing what the future is going to hold. It’s tough. And when you see people fall on hardships or going through hardships, it is normal to feel this way. So now more than ever we have to practice compassion, we have to be kind. We have to be mindful of our words, our actions and really practice a sense of community.”

“Pay it forward in any way that you can.” Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

He continued, “Human beings are resilient. We will get through this. But in the meantime, we need to practice empathy and compassion. Our actions and words speak volumes during this time. There’s a lot of people that are going through it and have it worse than we do.”

He closed with a reminder about how to make those connections with people you love in a time of social distancing.

“While most of us are having to socially distance, don’t socially isolate.”

We’re going to do this thing together and come out on top.