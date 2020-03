Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The coronavirus pandemic has changed life as we know it.

During a time when few things feel certain, the Ohio Department of Transportation has a message of reassurance: "We're all in this together."

A word of caution. A note of encouragement. Be safe, Ohio. #COVID19OhioReady pic.twitter.com/NzLJwYVG6O — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) March 17, 2020

ODOT signs across the state carry that message and a message warning people to limit travel to stop the spread of the virus.