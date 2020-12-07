‘We’ll have to do more’: Ohio governor’s next steps unclear as state sees more than 18,000 new coronavirus cases over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Gov. Jon Husted are scheduled to update the latest developments on coronavirus in the state Monday afternoon.

There were more than 18,000 new cases in the state reported over the weekend by the Ohio Department of Health.

77 people died this weekend of COVID-19 in Ohio.

The state’s hospitals continue to make changes to free up beds.

5,072 COVID patients are in the hospital.

The Cleveland Clinic and several other hospitals have postponed elective surgeries that require an overnight stay.

It’s not clear what new restrictions could come from the governor’s office.

“We’ll have to do more,” he said Friday.

We're in a very dangerous situation, & I think we can all agree that we can't let our hospitals get to the point where healthcare is threatened. The curfew, mask-wearing, retail inspection have helped, but they haven't helped enough. We'll have to do more. We don't have a choice. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 4, 2020

“We don’t have a choice,” he reiterated in a tweet.

The state’s coronavirus cases have yet to plateau, according to ODH data.

The 7-day rolling average for coronavirus positivity in the state is 15.8%.

The governor’s press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

You can watch it live on FOX 8.