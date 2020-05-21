Weddings during coronavirus: Ohio banquet centers can reopen June 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio released new information on Thursday for anxious grooms and brides-to-be during the coronavirus pandemic.

While weddings and funerals were not banned during Ohio’s stay-at-home order, gatherings of 10 or more people were prohibited.

On Thursday, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced catering and banquet centers can reopen on June 1. These facilities will operate under similar guidelines as restaurants in the state with social distancing.

(Click here for safety protocols for Ohio restaurants and bars)

For the immediate future, crowd size is limited to 300 people, according to Husted. Other specifics will be available soon.