Wear a mask or show vaccine card at Stark County Courthouse

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Wear a mask or show proof you got the COVID vaccine if you’re heading to the Stark County Courthouse.

The relaxation of pandemic policies and procedures was laid out earlier this month by the Court of Common Pleas of Stark County.

According to a press release posted on the court’s website, the following was revised:

Jury selection now occurs on-site in the courthouse rather than remotely;

Courthouse mask requirements remain in place except for those who’ve been vaccinated. “Summoned jurors, parties, spectators, and attorneys are encouraged to carry vaccination cards or a cell phone photo of their card in order to be exempt from the requirement”;

Also, social distancing guidelines were relaxed, based on Ohio Dept. of Health and CDC guidelines.

Other policies that remain in effect until further notice include enhanced sanitation in both the courthouse and the Frank T. Bow building.