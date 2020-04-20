‘We won’t tolerate this,’ Geauga Sheriff files charges after large Amish party



GEAUGA (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned the Geauga County Sheriff’s office arrested one, issued a summons for another, and charged two with underage drinking, following a large Amish party this weekend.

Deputies were sent to a home on Bundysburg Road in Huntsburg Township shortly after midnight Sunday. A man called 9-1-1 to report the large party.

“When we got there, there was a barn full of people some of them ran, “ said Geauga Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand. “There was one that was too intoxicated to run and that person had to be transported by ambulance. “

The sheriff said the person taken into custody was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge. The other person was issued a summons for violating the state’s stay at home order.

“There is some concern out there and we are getting reports of large gatherings happening,” the sheriff told the Fox 8 I-Team. “If we get calls, or find out about them, we will go there, break them up and get them out of there. We won’t tolerate this and we have to keep everybody safe. “

A few weeks ago the I-Team received pictures from several residents showing the Amish continuing to have large gatherings, despite the state’s stay at home order.

And officials say the party was held just days after Geauga County Health Commissioner Thomas Quade sent a letter to Amish Bishops informing them they are noticing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Amish community.

“It is disappointing,” Quade said. “ I wish it wouldn’t happen those folks are all placing themselves at risk. “

Quade said he also asked the Amish Bishops to close churches for the rest of the month to help protect everyone.