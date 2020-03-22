‘We want to thank you’: Allbirds offers free pair of shoes to healthcare workers in the US

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. (WJW) — Popular footwear company, Allbirds, kindly offered on Friday to give a free pair of shoes to healthcare workers in the United States.
“To our US healthcare community – we want to thank you for being on the front lines and helping to keep our communities healthy. We hope a pair of Tuke Matcha Wool Runners on us might be a small token of our appreciation,” Allbirds tweeted.
The response has been so overwhelming that the company is now struggling to keep up with demand and working to fill as many orders as possible.
“If we’re unable to provide you with a pair of shoes on us, we apologize. We’re actively exploring other ways to help support those that need it, so stay tuned,” the company announced on Saturday.
