‘We really need help’: Governor DeWine asks FDA to increase coronavirus testing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine made a plea to the FDA, asking them to increase coronavirus testing in Ohio.

The Governor was interviewed on Meet the Press Sunday morning to discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked if Vice President Mike Pence’s assertion that each state has enough testing capacity and equipment to get through Phase 1 of President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen the US economy, Governor DeWine said that more could be done.

“I could probably double – maybe even triple – testing in Ohio virtually overnight if the FDA would prioritize companies that are putting a slightly different formula together for the extraction reagent kit,” Governor DeWine said during the interview. “We have a worldwide shortage of some of the materials that go into this. We really need help. If anybody in the FDA is watching, this would really take our capacity up literally, Chuck, overnight.”

DeWine also reiterated that Ohio has a good partnership with the White House and when he asked President Trump for assistance in getting the FDA to approve the expansion of mask sterilization technology, that approval was granted.

Meanwhile, VP Mike Pence says 150,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted across the country each day and that could increase.

“If states around the country will activate all of the laboratories that are available in their states, we could more than double that overnight,” Pence told Meet the Press.

Pence also said he is working with governors, as he has been “almost daily over the last two months,” and addressing their concerns about testing.

