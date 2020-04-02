‘We need all hands on deck’: Move to put police cadets and retirees on the road quicker in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has directed the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy to expedite the final examinations for 300 police cadets in Ohio.

He’s also working with local police agencies to get recently retired officers back on the streets.

“Our brave men and women in uniform will be exposed to the coronavirus, and we need to make sure there are reinforcements should a worst-case scenario materialize,” Yost said.

“This pandemic is stretching the thin blue line even thinner,” Yost said. “Now more than ever, we need all hands on deck.”