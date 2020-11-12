‘We must reverse course’: Cleveland sees second-straight day of record COVID-19 numbers

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s statewide address on coronavirus from Wednesday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health was notified of 194 new confirmed coronavirus case on Wednesday. That’s a new daily record for the city.

The new cases range in age from under 2 to in their 90s. There have been 7,538 COVID-19 cases in Cleveland residents during the pandemic.

“Today, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city of Cleveland has topped our previous records significantly,” said Mayor Frank Jackson, in a news release on Wednesday. “We must reverse course.”

There was one additional fatality. So far, 153 Clevelanders have died from the virus, according to the city.

Also on Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delivered a statewide address on the status of the virus. He called on Ohioans to continue wearing masks and avoiding gatherings.

DeWine said if the current COVID-19 trends continue, the state will be forced to close bars, restaurants and fitness centers. He also said a new order significantly restricting social gatherings is forthcoming.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 267,356 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 5,623 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It is presumed that 191,950 have recovered. In the last 24 hours, 5,874 cases, 76 fatalities, 253 hospitalizations and 36 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

