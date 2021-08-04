‘We have to protect everyone’: Substantial spread leads to new mask guidance in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County Public Health is advising a return to wearing masks at all indoor public places including schools.

The recommendation comes as the CDC placed Summit County on its list of locations with substantial spread of COVID-19. Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says cases have been on the rise and 80 percent of them now are from the delta variant.

Courtesy: CDC

The number of cases has grown to 50 per 100,000. That might not seem like a lot; however, giving the variant any room to grow is concerning.

According to the CDC, the majority of Ohio is seeing substantial spread with pockets of high occurrence. The recommendation to wear masks indoors at all public places is an advisory.

Skoda hopes it’s the warning we all take seriously. “Wear masks, take care of yourself. We need to protect everybody. I know everybody has definite opinions about who’s vaccinated, who’s not, that sort of stuff, but this isn’t a time to care. We have to protect everyone. The only way we’re going to stop COVID is if we don’t give it a place to mutate.”

There has been a reversal on mask wearing in many areas. Big chain stores like Giant Eagle, Target, Kohl’s and Lowe’s are once again requiring employees to wear them, and strongly recommending shoppers do the same.