‘We have a powerful weapon in the dark times’: Clevelanders serving others during coronavirus crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Nestled inside a home on the Cleveland’s east side, three women were awake early Tuesday morning making food for some of the most desperate people on your streets.

“We are helping feed the homeless and whoever may need some help,” said Victoria L. Davis.

Davis, Yvonne Pointer and others are making sandwiches, and packing lunches. They are determined to make sure no one is forgotten.

“I started doing it at home and asked my daughter to help me; we got right on it in the morning,” Davis said. “We made sandwiches, delivered it and it felt so good.”

Pointer, who has dealt with a lot of heartbreak, including the murder of her daughter, Gloria, says giving back helped her heal.

“It was service that saved my life,” Pointer said. “ People don't realize we have a powerful weapon in the dark times and it is service to others."

Pointer shares her messages of hope at 8 p.m. weeknights on her Facebook page. She does a live video from her living room, called the Hope Haven. She and many others that take part in the nightly Facebook Live are now volunteering to help others during the coronavirus crisis.

Pointer’s granddaughter, Logan Williams, is also helping by making blessing bags. Each bag has snacks and other essential items.

“We do have people that are volunteering but we need more,” Pointer said. “So if people can’t physically volunteer they can help with donations. We will use the money to buy the goods; we will make it and deliver it.”

Anyone who wants to help can go to CashApp $HopeHaven1 or email Pointer at Yvonnepointer@aol.com