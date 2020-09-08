‘We do not want to turn back’: Labor Day’s impact on Ohio’s coronavirus fight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Wednesday marks six months since Ohio confirmed its first coronavirus case.

Three people were confirmed to have the virus in Cuyahoga County on March 9.

Since then, the state health department has documented 131,336 COVID-19 cases.

4,276 people in Ohio have died from coronavirus.

In that six months, schools and businesses closed in a measure Gov. Mike DeWine and then Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said was to “flatten the curve.”

Ohio set an example across the nation on keeping case numbers low.

Once businesses started to reopen in May, cases slowly began to rise.

But the governor say the July 4th weekend prompted a sharp rise in cases as people let their guards down.

“What we saw over the 4th of July was a dramatic uptick,” Gov. DeWine warned at a press conference ahead of Labor Day.

DeWine and ODH started referencing the spike in cases as early as July 8.

That may give us an indication on how soon we’ll know whether people heeded the warning over the Labor Day weekend.

“We’ve got a lot at stake. We’ve got kids back at school. We’ve got college kids back at school. We’ve got a lot going for us in Ohio, and we do not want to turn back.”

One major concern is an uptick in coronavirus spread as flu season gets underway.

“If we had a busy flu season when the hospitals were full of flu patients and busy COVID season, we could really tax the health care system,” Dr. Keith Armitage told FOX 8.

He’s an infectious disease specialist and the medical director at University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine and Global Health.

“What we do, what we don’t do, will certainly determine the fall,” DeWine said.

The governor will hold a coronavirus press briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m.