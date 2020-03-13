‘We are taking it one-day-at-a-time’: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson offer update on coronavirus recovery

AUSTRALIA (WJW) — Tom Hanks says he and his wife, Rita Wilson, are being well cared for as they battle COVID-19.

He posted an update on his Instagram account Thursday night saying,

“Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

Hanks announced Wednesday night that he and Wilson had tested positive for the virus.

Currently, there are nearly 126,400 confirmed cases of the virus globally. 60,000 people who have contracted the disease have recovered.