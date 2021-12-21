‘We are heartbroken’: Cleveland Clinic urges vaccines amid ‘sobering’ surge in COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Clinic has sent a plea to patients: “Please, get vaccinated,” the hospital group wrote in an email to everyone in their system.

“Our Ohio emergency departments are filled. We have people waiting to get into our hospitals,” they write.

Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are holding a press conference Tuesday to talk about patient capacity levels, the omicron variant, vaccines and therapeutics.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports 4,795 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s healthcare facilities.

“Nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, we’re seeing some of the highest volumes of patients with the disease,” the Clinic writes.

Cleveland Clinic says it is caring for more than 800 patients with COVID-19 in Ohio.

More than 200 are in intensive care.

“The majority of these patients are unvaccinated,” the Clinic notes.

“Today, we come to you with a plea. Get vaccinated. Please. Whether you are due for your booster shot, undecided about getting your child vaccinated or have been leery of the vaccine all along. The science is clear. Vaccines save lives. Please, get vaccinated,” they say.

It’s likely much of this might be echoed in the press conference.

“For those of you who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 this year, we extend our deepest sympathies. We feel your loss. We share in your grief. We, too, are heartbroken,” the Clinic says.

“The only way we can get through this is together. Please do your part for yourself, your family and your community. Get vaccinated. Wear your mask, wash your hands and stay home if you’re feeling ill.”

The press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.

Click here to register to get tested for COVID-19 at Cleveland’s mass vaccination site.