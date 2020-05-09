Wayne Dawson’s church holds mobile food pantry to help those impacted by pandemic

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church in Lyndhurst is holding a drive-thru food pantry Saturday morning to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. FOX 8’s Own Wayne Dawson is the pastor at Grace Tabernacle.

The church is holding their mobile pantry on the 2nd Saturday of the month from now until October.

You can pick up food from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The church says they will hold the event regardless of the weather but asks that you please bring a a valid form of ID.