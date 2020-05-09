1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Latest for Saturday, May 9, 2020 Reopening dates announced for Ohio restaurants, hair salons and barbershops Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Wayne Dawson’s church holds mobile food pantry to help those impacted by pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church in Lyndhurst is holding a drive-thru food pantry Saturday morning to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. FOX 8’s Own Wayne Dawson is the pastor at Grace Tabernacle.

The church is holding their mobile pantry on the 2nd Saturday of the month from now until October.

You can pick up food from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The church says they will hold the event regardless of the weather but asks that you please bring a a valid form of ID.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral