Wayne Dawson gets COVID-19 vaccine during event at Cleveland church

CLEVELAND (WJW)– About 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered at the Elizabeth Baptist Church on Cleveland’s east side in partnership with the Ohio Department of Health.

Studies show African-Americans and people of color are being vaccinated at half the rate as white Americans.

“I wanted to take it to show that it is effect and safe and it’s painless,” said Wayne Dawson, anchor of FOX 8 News in the Morning.

“We’re grateful to be part of the team to provide a venue for access,” Pastor Richard Gibson said.