Watch: WWII veteran turns 95, gets a parade in South Amherst

SOUTH AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — A WWII veteran turned 95 today.

And like so many things these days, Mike Gronsky’s milestone celebration looked much different than it would have any other year, due to coronavirus concerns.

Led by a police and firefighter escort, family and friends drove by Gronsky’s South Amherst home today at about 1 p.m. for a birthday parade, waving and honking and holding up signs with messages of congratulations and love.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

Since the pandemic began, many birthdays, graduations and other celebrations have been commemorated using the drive-by, social-distance-approved approach.

During his parade, Gronsky waved back from his front lawn, which was decked out with a tent and balloons.

