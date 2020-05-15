WATCH: Penguins waddle around empty Missouri art museum during field trip from zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WJW) — Social distancing and quarantine is bound to make anyone a little stir crazy, including the animals at the Kansas City Zoo.

According to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, penguins from the zoo took a field trip to the museum Thursday to enjoy a morning of fine art and culture.

The zoo’s executive director, Randy Wisthoff, said in a video posted on the art museum’s Facebook page that the penguins have missed having regular interactions with zoo visitors.

“We’re always looking for ways to enrich their lives and stimulate their days and during this shutdown period, our animals really miss visitors coming up to see them,” Wisthoff said.

The museum’s director, Julián Zugazagoitia, says they also studied how the penguins reacted to different pieces of art during their visit.

“They seemed, definitely, to react much better to Caravaggio than to Monet,” Zugazagoitia said.

Both the Kansas City Zoo and Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art have been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

You can follow the Kansas City Zoo on Facebook for more animal adventures.