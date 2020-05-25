Watch: Orange High School student plays ‘Taps’ from front yard for Memorial Day

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) — From his front yard today, Sandy Cohn sounded “Taps.”

The 17-year-old Orange High School student played the traditional tune in honor of Memorial Day.

This year, due to coronavirus, many Memorial Day commemorations were celebrated apart, rather than together. So Cohn, along with some fellow high school band members (who are under the direction of Brandon Duvall) sounded the bugle call at 3 p.m. from their respective homes.

The moment was captured on video (seen above) by Cohn’s mother, Tina, and witnessed by his immediate family.

Cohn is also a member of the nonprofit organization Bugles Across America, which works to bring live renditions of “Taps” to veteran funerals.