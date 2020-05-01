WATCH: Nurses help 75-year-old man celebrate release from hospital after battling COVID-19

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — With his wife of 53 years standing next to him, Regis Novitskey, was wheeled down the hall of Lake Health West Medical Center, while medical staff cheered and held signs wishing him well.

“He was very emotional,” Loretta Novitskey said. “He could not believe that they did this for him. I was so glad they let me be there.”

The 75-year-old Navy veteran had been hospitalized since March after he tested positive with COVID-19. He spent most of his time in ICU and was on a ventilator for 18 days. Because of coronavirus concerns, his wife was not allowed to be by his side.

“It was very difficult,” Loretta said. “I really want to thank all my friends and family and those I don’t even know that prayed for us. Also those nurses were just amazing. They helped me so much and told me I could call as often as I wanted too.”

Loretta said her prayers were answered on Easter Sunday when Regis was taken off the ventilator and able to breathe on his own.

Earlier this week he tested negative for COVID-19 and was moved to a rehabilitation center for the remainder of his recovery.

“They made him a blanket, “ Loretta said. “They put it on him as he was getting wheeled out so he has it with him at the rehab. The kindness is unbelievable and he was just so overwhelmed. “

Regis is one of thousands of people in Ohio recovering from COVID- 19. Loretta said she felt it was important to share his story so people know there is hope.

She and Regis also wanted to thank the entire medical staff, including nurse manager Bob Levar, assistant nurse manager Christina DeFrancesco, and nurses Karen Buckels and Jenny Lumpkins.

“They are truly heroes, “ Loretta said. “They were so kind and knew exactly what to do. We will never ever forget them. I believe with God, with the prayers, and all these doctors and nurses that’s how we are getting through this.”

Loretta also asks that people continue to pray for her husband and others who are recovering.

