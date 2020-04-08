WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force to provide update on nation’s battle against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW/CNN) — President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold its daily briefing at 5 p.m. to discuss the nation’s efforts to battle COVID-19.

The US war against coronavirus has taken devastating turns this week. But with more people taking social distancing seriously, researchers predict the coming months won’t be as dire as initially feared.

More than 400,000 people in the US have been infected with coronavirus, and more than 12,900 have died.

A record 1,858 deaths were reported in just one day Tuesday. And researchers say the peak has yet to come.

The US will reach its highest daily number of deaths on or around Sunday, according to modeling by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle.

The projections also suggest the US will reach its peak use of resources — such as hospital beds and ventilators — on or around Saturday.

But there’s a bit of good news: The modeling shows fewer people will die from coronavirus than previously expected.

On Tuesday, the IHME estimated about 82,000 people will die from coronavirus disease by August. On Wednesday, that estimate was lowered to 60,415.

Still, that’s little consolation to the countless families grieving for loved ones who often die alone in hospitals.

And the actual number of deaths could be higher than we know.

Some deaths due to Covid-19 “may be misclassified as pneumonia deaths in the absence of positive test results,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The virus is disproportionately affecting minority groups, and tracking that data is important to warn those most at risk, said American Medical Association President Dr. Patrice Harris.

