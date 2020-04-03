WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force to provide update on nation’s efforts to battle COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW/CNN) — The White House Coronavirus Task Force is hosting a press conference to provide an update on the nation’s efforts to battle COVID-19.

With more than 6,000 deaths from coronavirus, US health officials and state leaders across the country are urging for a stronger response to the outbreak.

In New York, where 2,468 people have died from the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state has about six days left before it runs out of ventilators.

“It’s like watching a slow-moving hurricane across the country, where you know the path that it’s taking. Why not deploy the national resources and just stay ahead of the hurricane?” he said Thursday.

“It’s very simple: A person comes into the ICU unit. They need the ventilator, or they die. It’s that basic proposition,” Cuomo said.

At least 245,559 Americans have been infected and all states but Wyoming have reported deaths.

To keep the numbers from rising, the nation’s top experts — which have predicted at least 100,000 Americans may die — say aggressive social distancing measures are now more important than ever.

By looking at the country’s curve of cases, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said she can tell not every American is following social distancing guidelines the federal government has put forth.

“Just to everybody out there across the country — when we say no gatherings of 10, we want to be clear — if you have a family of 10, we don’t want you to be split up,” Birx said, adding the guidelines mean people should be having “no dinner parties, no cocktail parties.”

LIVE UPDATES FROM PRESS CONFERENCE:

President Trump now at the podium. Says their hearts go out to New York who is getting hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

He is working with New York to provide more relief to hospitals in need.

CDC is announcing additional steps Americans can take to prevent transmissions of the virus.

He says CDC is recommending the use of masks while out in public. Not the medical kind, but ones, for example, that can be made at home if possible. It’s voluntary and he is personally not choosing to do that.

FEMA and Army Corps of Engineers working to build temporary hospitals in many states, including Ohio.

He says they are continuing to study the effectiveness of certain drugs that could be used to treat COVID-19.

His administration is working to get relief to people who currently out of work.

Banking partners are providing aid to small businesses in need.

Vice President Pence is now speaking. He says 1.4 million Americans have been tested for COVID-19. Currently, about 266,000 have tested positive.

He says those dealing with the virus will not be turned away from the hospital if they don’t have health insurance.

Dr. Birx now talking about the CDC guidelines.

She is commending the health care workers on the front lines, especially those in the harder hit areas like New York.

She says imperative they have the supplies they need.

Dr. Birx has some developing concerns in certain areas around Colorado, District of Columbia and Pennsylvania.

President Trump is back at the podium and answering reporter questions.

Reporter asked him why he won’t wear a mask like the CDC recommends. He says he feels good and doesn’t think it’s necessary for him personally.

“I don’t see it for myself, maybe I’ll change my mind. This will pass and hopefully pass very quickly,” he said.

He said very simple to make a home made mask at home.

Surgeon General now speaking. He says originally the public was told it wasn’t necessary to wear a mask unless symptomatic.

He says that has changed now that some people can be infected without symptoms and not even know it.

The masks would be useful in places where social distancing is difficult to maintain. For example, in a grocery store.

These are not medical masks or N95 respirators. Those are reserved for health care workers and hospitals.

He says if you choose to wear a face mask, wash your hands first, you don’t want to put it on with a dirty hand. Don’t touch your face.

This is a not a substitute for social distancing. Please don’t try to buy masks used for medical professionals.