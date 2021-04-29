Watch Live: Summit County officials discussing Johnson and Johnson vaccine restart

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County Public Health today starting at 11:30 a.m. is hosting a live discussion with details about their plans to restart the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control advised pausing the use of the vaccine after extremely rare blood-clotting events of six people, including one death, out of more than 6.8 million Americans given the shot, according to Associated Press.

Since then, Dr. Anthony Fauci says there is a possibility to bring the one-and-done shots back “with some form of restrictions or some form of warning,” according to AP.

Health Commissioner Donna Skoda, SCPH Medical Director Erika Sobolewski and Summit County Communications Director Greta Johnson are providing information to the public regarding the vaccine that was paused on April 13.

Summit County Fairgrounds is hosting a vaccine clinic on May 1 and distributing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Dr. Sobolewski says to monitor any symptoms for 2 weeks after receiving the shot, especially for women, and discuss them with their doctor

She says it’s a personal choice to decide which vaccine is best for each person