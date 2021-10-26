Summit County health officials offer booster shot guidance, announce more vaccine clinics



SUMMIT COUNTY (WJW) — Summit County health officials offered an update on the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot rollout in their area Tuesday..

During the afternoon press conference, Health Commissioner Donna Skoda spoke about why people should continue to wear masks, even if they are fully vaccinated.

“At all opportunities, you should try to not get COVID,” said Skoda, explaining that masks not only help damper the spread of coronavirus, but other air-born illnesses as well.

Health officials made clear that they are continuing to learn more about the virus as time goes on, and that a government guidance can change at any time.

Summit County Public Health announced upcoming vaccine clinic dates at its facility on 1867 West Market Street in Akron. Those who are getting their first shot are eligible for a $100 gift card.

find out more below:

To find out where to get any COVID-19 vaccine dose in Ohio, head here.