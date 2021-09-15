Rally held to protest Akron Children’s Hospital employee vaccine mandate

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A protest is taking place Wednesday outside of Akron Children’s Hospital, following its decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for its employees.

Called “Stand for Medical Freedom,” people are asked to gather for the event at the corner of West exchange Street and Bowery Street.

More protesters continue to gather. WJW photo

The hospital is not alone in asking employees to be vaccinated, as many other medical groups in the area have followed suit.

The event is scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Akron Children’s Hospital sent FOX 8 the following statement regarding the event:

We recognize the right of our employees and others to peacefully express their views and we are listening to their concerns. It’s been a tough year and half for all of us, and we appreciate the long hours and difficult days and nights of those in health care working through a pandemic that seems to have no end. Akron Children’s, like every other health care organization, is experiencing high volumes and limited staffing. Our leadership team has developed a comprehensive plan to address this. Requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine or weekly COVID testing was a difficult decision for us, but one made based on science and our concern for the health and safety our young patients, and our employees themselves. Yesterday we had our highest number of children hospitalized with COVID-19, and our pediatric intensive care unit is over capacity with a combination of community respiratory infections and an increase in COVID-19. We have a commitment to care for all children, including those with chronic illnesses and those not eligible to be vaccinated. We must do everything to protect them. Vaccination, while not a 100 percent safeguard against the virus, is still the most powerful tool we have to get through the pandemic.