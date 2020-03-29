WATCH LIVE: President Trump and White House Coronavirus Task Force giving update on pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW/CNN) — President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force are currently providing an update on the pandemic.

As of Sunday, the United States had over 130,000 infections and 2,3000 deaths, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have been advised not to travel domestically after the number of reported coronavirus deaths doubled to over 2,000 nationwide within two days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the travel advisory Saturday, urging residents of the three states to “refrain from nonessential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately.” The states would have “full discretion” on implementing the advisory, which exempts employees in critical fields.

Worldwide, more than 700,000 infections were reported and 33,000 deaths, with half of them in Italy and Spain.

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE PRESS CONFERENCE:

President Trump is now at the podium. Discussing the latest test approved by the FDA that can provide results for COVID-19 in less than 15 minutes.

He is now discussing new treatment methods being used in different parts of the country, including NY where there are thousands of confirmed cases.

“We are unleashing every tool in our country’s vast arsenal,” said Trump.

Every level of government is working to obtain more personal protection equipment for health care systems.

Manufacturers are ramping up efforts to create more masks. The demand is much greater than current supply.

Trump said he questions how so many masks are disappearing so quickly after receiving the latest numbers.

Another official is now at the podium and said it’s vital America gets back to creating these kinds of supplies and not depending on other countries.

Trump discussing bars and restaurants gravely impacted by the shut downs. He said some won’t be able to reopen, but he is hoping to offer deductibles to provide some relief.

He said the highest point of death rates is expected to hit in the next two weeks.

He said the government is planning to extend guidelines until April 30th.

He thinks by June 1st we will be well on our way to recovery.

He wants every citizen to know they have best medical minds in the worlds tackling this disease.

Dr. Fauci now addressing reporters. He said the mitigation we are doing right now is having an effect.

If we had done nothing to stop the spread 2.2 million people could’ve died, according to Trump.

Reporters are now asking Trump why he had originally wanted everything to reopen on Easter and has since extended guidelines to April 30th. He said that was aspirational, but given new numbers, he wants to be cautious.