Ohio coronavirus numbers: 566 new cases, 88 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was back in action today, holding a news conference on the continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across the state and offering updates on the Vax-a-million lottery program, which starts this week.

The first names are being drawn today, but won’t be announced until Wednesday evening, which you can watch on FOX 8 at 7:29 p.m. Those who were not signed up by yesterday, cannot qualify for this week’s drawing but can still sign up for the next drawings.

#OhioVaxAMillion Update: We continue to see increased uptake of the vaccine in response to this promotion. 2,758,470 Ohioans registered for the $1M drawing and 104,386 young Ohioans registered for the scholarship drawing. The first winners will be announced Wednesday @ 7:29 pm. pic.twitter.com/YWBoauGLFt — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 24, 2021

The Ohio Department of Health is also releasing the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

Virus case numbers continue to go down across the country, with experts recently announcing levels are as low as they were last June.

There have been 1,097,866 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 566 cases reported Sunday, along with a total of 19,709 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported Sunday).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 58,678 people. There were 88 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 8 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,056,441 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,179,064 or about 44.31% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 9,075 people received a shot in the state.

Statewide average ⬇ pic.twitter.com/qCIMtDvMSV — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 24, 2021