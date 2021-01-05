Watch Live: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds first coronavirus update of 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a press conference today to discuss the state’s ongoing coronavirus fight and vaccination plan. It is his first such event of the new year.

DeWine spoke about the importance of those who had the opportunity to go ahead and get the vaccine.

The Ohio Department of Health also released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 735,003 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 7,580 cases reported for the last day, along with a total of 9,247 deaths (including 104 additional fatalities reported in the last day).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 39,650 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 43 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 538 inpatients, and 44 in the ICU in the last 24 hours.

So far, 175,408 people have started their COVID-19 vaccination series in the state, or about 1.5 percent of the population. About 12,550 people have been vaccinated in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, the governor went on CNN’s “State of the Union” to discuss the COVID-19 rollout in Ohio, which he expressed disappointment in last week.

“Any time you have the vaccines sitting on a shelf and not out, we have a problem,” he said on the show.

DeWine is going one-on-one with FOX 8 News during the 8 a.m. broadcast Wednesday.

