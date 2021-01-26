Watch Live: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives update on coronavirus vaccine rollout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a press conference today to discuss the continued coronavirus vaccine rollout in Ohio.

Those 75 and up were eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine in Ohio starting yesterday, as Phase 1B rolls along.

Important dates in phase 1B of Ohio's vaccination program. ⬇ Visit https://t.co/hqPtIO0reC for info on which providers have received vaccines. Demand is currently much higher than supply, so please continue following safety protocols until the vaccine is more widely available. pic.twitter.com/1OxyHnfNcW — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 26, 2021

DeWine said that in some counties people who are part of Phase 1A have finished being vaccinated, which means that there are now more vaccines available for those in Phase 1B.

“Because not all [nursing home] residents/staff are choosing to receive the vaccine, we will have another 77,000 doses over the next two weeks to distribute in the community,” DeWine said.

That being said, DeWine announced that Ohio is “second in the nation for the number of people vaccinated in nursing homes.”

Ohio has been averaging about 146,000 1st doses coming into Ohio every week. As Ohio begins finishing up Phase 1A, more doses will be available for those in Phase 1B. pic.twitter.com/WZbjpsymi1 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 26, 2021

School district’s should find out when they’ll be eligible to get the vaccine by Friday, so that every child can be back in school by March 1.

DeWine announced that on Thursday he would announce a 11 p.m. curfew if there are seven straight days below 3,500 in hospitalizations. Then that curfew would stay for two weeks. If Ohio goes seven straight days below 2,500, then there will be no curfew.

The Ohio Department of Health also released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 872,918 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 4,262 cases reported today, along with a total of 10,858 deaths (including 88 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 45,276 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 42 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 295 inpatients, and 40 in the ICU in the last 24 hours.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 656,474, or about 5.62% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 29,768 people were vaccinated.

