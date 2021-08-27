ODH speaks on rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations; staffing low

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, held a press conference with Ohio’s hospital zone leads on COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday afternoon.

Richard P. Lofgren, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, UC Health; Andrew Thomas, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center; and Robert Wyllie, MD, Chief Medical Operations Officer, Cleveland Clinic joined him in the conference.

On Friday, 165 hospitalizations and 21 ICU admissions were reported. Friday’s cases were up 4,855, adding to the total of 1,202,728 cases that have been reported since the start of the pandemic; Seventy deaths were also reported.

In the conference, Thomas said that hospitals are now considering to postpone elective surgeries as cases rise and they have a need to keep hospital beds and ICU beds cleared for COVID patients.

Wyllie said not only are hospitals at about 75 percent capacity, but now staffing is low, which is stressing the system.

Vanderhoff said that testing is available statewide outside of hospitals. He gives pharmacies and libraries as examples of ways people can get a rapid test without having to visit a hospital.