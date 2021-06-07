Ohio Department of Health debunks COVID-19 vaccine myths regarding fertility

(WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference Monday afternoon regarding COVID-19 vaccine myths that have spread during the pandemic, including those regarding fertility.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the ODH Chief Medical Officer who people may have seen during Gov. Mike DeWine’s press conferences these past months, was on hand today, along with an OB/GYN and a urologist, going into detail about vaccine safety.

“Sadly, the internet is rife with misinformation,” Vanderhoff said. “And as this false information spreads, it can cause many to be unduly concerned about receiving the COVID vaccines.”

Vanderhoff reminded Ohioans of three things: the vaccines can’t give you COVID-19, the vaccines do not contain microchips and that they do not change or effect your DNA.

He, along with the other doctors on the video press conference, also backed up what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have already reported, saying that there is no evidence the vaccines effect fertility in males or females.

ODH had previously released information on vaccine myths vs. facts, as seen below (Note that children 12 and up can now get the Pfizer vaccine):

Ohioans can find more information about getting vaccinated right here.