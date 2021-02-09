Watch Live: Gov. Mike DeWine offers update on state’s COIVD-19 vaccine rollout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a press conference today to discuss the continued coronavirus vaccine rollout in Ohio.

Those 65 and up were eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine in Ohio starting yesterday, as Phase 1B rolls along.

The Ohio Department of Health also released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 925,350 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 3,207 cases reported today, along with a total of 11,793 deaths (including 98 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 47,853 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is 42 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 181 inpatients, and 22 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 834,839 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 1,076,415 or about 9.21% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 18,478 people were vaccinated.