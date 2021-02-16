Watch Live: Gov. Mike DeWine offers update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a press conference today to discuss the continued coronavirus vaccine rollout in Ohio.

Those with certain medical conditions became eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine in Ohio starting yesterday, as Phase 1B rolls along.

The Ohio Department of Health has also released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 943,291 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 2,026 cases reported today, along with a total of 16,453 deaths (including 59 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 48,739 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is 42 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 104 inpatients, and 10 in the ICU in the last 24 hours.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 1,324,206, or about 11.33% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 16,925 people were vaccinated.

➡ Help is available for qualifying low-income Ohioans who do not own their own home to pay bills such as:



✅rent

✅water

✅sewer

✅wastewater

✅electric

✅gas

✅trash



Learn more at: https://t.co/ZieNO9FjUx #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/Y5H7WIcWjR — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 16, 2021