Watch Live: Gov. Mike DeWine offers update on coronavirus vaccines in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a press conference Tuesday to offer updates on the state’s continued coronavirus vaccine rollout.

This week, those 80 years old and over, who do not already live in a nursing home, became eligible to receive the vaccine. Next week, that expands to those older than 75.

The Ohio Department of Health also released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 836,055 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 4,989 cases reported today, along with a total of 10,336 deaths (including 55 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 43,605 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 43 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 254 inpatients, and 20 in the ICU in the last 24 hours.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 456,131, or about 3.9% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 11,636 people were vaccinated.

The governor also continues to remind residents that free coronavirus testing is available at pop-up sites around the state:

