Watch Live: Gov. Mike DeWine offers Ohio COVID-19 updates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is once again offering a coronavirus update to the people of his state, speaking at 2 p.m. Monday.

Earlier today, the Ohio Department of Health along with the Ohio Lottery Commission gave more details on the “Ohio Vax-a-Million” program, saying that people (18 and older) would need to sign up in order to be eligible for the five, $1 million drawings. Previously, DeWine had said those who were vaccinated (with at least one shot) would be automatically entered into the drawings.

Anyone who is 12 and up is able to be vaccinated in Ohio at this time.

Over the weekend, the governor also issued a letter to schools, saying he agrees with the CDCs guidelines saying education institutions should stick with wearing masks and social distancing through the end of the term.

As DeWine stated last week, all Ohio government health mandates are being removed starting June 2.

The Ohio Department of Health also released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 1,091,623 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 729 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,528 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 58,049 people. There were 72 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 7 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,995,375 or about 42.74% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 14,011 people were vaccinated.