Watch Live: Gov. Mike DeWine gives coronavirus update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is giving a coronavirus update today regarding new cases and the vaccine rollout throughout the state.

The Ohio Department of Health also released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 629,354 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 6,548 cases reported today, along with a total of 8,122 deaths (including 75 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 35,048 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 43 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 301 inpatients, and 37 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 454,354 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Today, Gov. DeWine reminded Ohioans on Twitter to stay safe and stay home. He offered suggestions of things for people to do outdoors:

☃️ Winter is here, but it's important that we continue staying safe. ❄ Here is an idea from @OHDeptofHealth: consider holding a virtual snowman-building competition or going on an outdoor scavenger hunt to find icicles, holiday lights & more. More ideas: https://t.co/37jSBI3qmM pic.twitter.com/A5iy1CKSLW — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 21, 2020

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: