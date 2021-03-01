Watch Live: Gov. Mike DeWine discusses Ohio’s continued COVID-19 vaccine rollout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is holding another Monday afternoon news conference this week updating the public on the status of the coronavirus response across the state.

This comes after a weekend when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved by the FDA and shipments have reportedly begun.

Today is the day that most school districts have begun in-person learning if there were not already doing so. However, school districts like Akron and Cleveland are starting in-person learning later this month.

The Ohio Department of Health also released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 968,874 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,452 cases reported today, along with a total of 17,346 deaths (including 49 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 50,382 people.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 103 inpatients, and 14 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 911,474 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 1,687,834 or about 14.44% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 32,997 people were vaccinated.