Watch Live: Gov. DeWine to talk about coronavirus cases in Ohio

Last week was a significant week. DeWine explained that last week, Ohio’s COVID-19 hospital utilization went up for the first time in two months.

DeWine is still concerned about Hamilton County and Montgomery County, and was on the phone with White House to get more funding/testing to these areas.

DeWine is working on plans for the next phase to keep Ohio open. He expects to have an update on these plans on Thursday.

No press conference tomorrow, barring any emergency. Instead, DeWine and Fran are participating in a round table event with the First Lady and other members of the Trump administration.

Nursing homes are allowed to start outdoor visitation July 20, as long as safety standards are in place.

Maj. Gen. John Harris with Ohio National Guard talks about the state’s continued pop-up COVID-19 testing, saying they are working to make the experience as positive as possible.

DeWine encourages everyone living in counties seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases to get tested.

With Fourth of July coming up, remembering to wear masks and maintaining that 6-foot distance is incredibly important.

Lt. Gov. Husted says that the Ohio economy is getting better, but after seeing Texas and Florida shutting some things down again, some Ohio businesses are concerned. He says it’s important to continue to wear a mask.

Gov. DeWine says what’s happening in Texas and Florida is a cautionary tale. He says it frightens him. He says he needs more people to wear masks. Testing capacity is going up, he says, and he wants people to do that.

“We can control our future,” DeWine says. “This mask is a symbol of freedom.”

Asked whether there are numbers that would push DeWine to shut down the economy again, he said “this is a process where we continue to learn, and see what’s happening in other places … having said that, we have seven metrics, we’ll go into next time, when you see higher numbers being reached, we’ll go over that next time …We hope people will do what they need to do.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is giving a surprise COVID-19 briefing today at 2 p.m., following an uptick in coronavirus cases throughout the state.

In Cleveland alone, there have been 100 new cases reported in the last two days.

The new Ohio numbers for today, as reported by the Ohio Department of Health, seem to continue this upward trend, with 737 new cases.

There were 51,046 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,818 total deaths. The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 7,746 people.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 8,982

Cuyahoga: 6,694

Hamilton: 4,922

Marion: 2.724

Lucas: 2,584

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 395

Cuyahoga: 352

Lucas: 299

Summit: 204

Mahoning: 228

Ohio continues to offer free COVID-19 testing sites around the state, for anyone interested in having the test, no referral or appointment necessary. However, the sites do fill up fast, so it’s better to arrive early.

Last week, Gov. DeWine visited the Lordstown Motors Corp. plant. There he spoke about about continuing to be cautious when going out in public.

“If you want the economy to continue to move, if you want to continue to get people back to work the number one most important thing you can do is to keep this virus from spreading. We have control of this, 11.7 million Ohioans control how fast this virus will spread,” DeWine said.

