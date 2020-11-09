Watch Live: Gov. DeWine holds press conference to discuss COVID-19, Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the recent rise in cases of COVID-19 and how Ohio hospitals are handling the situation.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the incoming Chief Medical Director at the Ohio Department of Health, also spoke, along with other members of the Ohio Hospital Association.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff: We are seeing an unprecedented spike in #COVID19 cases in Ohio. Today, we are better prepared with PPE and physical capacity, but what we're seeing now is an increasing demand on our staffing.

Dr. Robert Wyllie of the Cleveland Clinic said (as seen in the video above) that at least 300 staff members have been recently affected by the virus.

“It’s not because they’re catching it in the hospital,” he said. “It’s because they’re catching it in the community, so we need everyone to double down. Please wear a mask and social distance to protect Ohio’s caregivers.”

Vanderhoff also pointed out that the current numbers are unprecedented.

“Our hospitals statewide are reaching maximum capacity b/c we are exhausting the available supply of trained personnel: nurses, physicians, pharmacists and others,” he said.

“You have to get through your COVID year,” Wyllie said.

The Ohio Department of Health also released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 254,974 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 4,706 cases reported today, along with a total of 5,524 deaths (including 7 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 20,651 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 41 years old.

About 186,254 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 38,504

Cuyahoga: 24,885

Hamilton: 21,674

Montgomery: 14,169

Butler: 10,926

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 712

Franklin: 643

Lucas: 393

Hamilton: 352

Mahoning: 287

