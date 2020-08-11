Watch Live: Gov. DeWine gives an update on coronavirus in Ohio

CORRECTION: This story originally said that 883 new cases were reported today, when in fact there are 1,095 new cases.

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a press conference today in Columbus, giving an update on coronavirus concerns in Ohio. He is expected to speak about education and sports.

The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 102,826 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,095 cases reported today, along with a total of 3,708 deaths (including 35 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 11,760 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.

About 79,321 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 18,697

Cuyahoga: 13,734

Hamilton: 9,766

Lucas: 5,448

Montgomery: 4,438

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 529

Cuyahoga: 505

Lucas: 326

Mahoning: 255

Summit: 223

These numbers come as the U.S. reports more than 5 million coronavirus cases over the weekend and Ohio just breeched the 100,000 mark on Sunday.

The upcoming school year is going to look very different in Ohio, and DeWine said he’s confident teachers and school districts are going to do a good job.

“My plea to everyone today is that if we want our kids to go to school in person, to play sports, to be in extracurricular activities,” he said. “It’s up to all of us to cut down the spread in our communities. Wear masks, social distance, avoid large gatherings.”

This map shows the breakdown of how public schools are approaching the upcoming school year: in-person return (yellow) vs. fully remote learning (blue) vs. a hybrid model (green). pic.twitter.com/TXaCzfNilu — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 11, 2020

DeWine said that 55 districts, which affects approximately 398,000 public school students, are starting the year fully online.

Ohio has now also been removed from New York state’s quarantine list.

