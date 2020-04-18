Family and friends organize special birthday parade for man with Parkinson’s Disease

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — Family and friends are coming together to help make one man’s 55th birthday extra special this year.

On Saturday, they organized a parade with their cars and drove by the home of Rob Felber.

“My dad loves to give back to the community, so it will be great to see the community come together safely to say happy birthday and thank him for all he’s done,” said Zoe Felber.

Her father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease four years ago, but he still extremely active in the community. He works as a first responder for Pepper Pike Fire Department, is a member of the Twinsburg School Board and owns a PR and marketing company.

“He has volunteered for many organizations, whether it be the American Cancer Society, VIP soccer through AYSO, or the Michael J. Fox organization. He is a true warrior,” said Zoe.

We’ve seen all kinds of wonderful acts of kindness lately. Know of someone doing something great? Let us know at TIPS@FOX8.com.

