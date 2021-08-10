Faith leaders encourage vaccines in minority communities: ‘I Got Mine’

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Faith leaders gathered this morning to discuss vaccine disparities in minority communities.

At 10:30 a.m., the United Pastors in Mission were at Mt. Zion Church in Oakwood Village to call for a more focused and equitable campaign to encourage people of color to get vaccinated.

UPM informed those attending of the statistics regarding the number of unvaccinated in minority communities. They said the state as a whole has 40 percent of residents unvaccinated.

Dr. Marvin McMickle UPM Chairman said, “We have yet to see a real united and aggressive effort for the Black and brown community to get vaccinated while delta is coming!”

McMickle says the Fairfax area, where he serves as a church leader, has low vaccination rates due to misinformation and also difficulty getting to a vaccination site.

He says there are two myths about the vaccine; one being that it’s not safe and one being an issue of personal liberty.

To that, he says it’s safe. In response to personal liberties, he uses the example of car insurance, saying that individuals get car insurance not just for themselves but for the greater good of the community. He says that not getting vaccinated infringes on other people’s rights to be safe.

A campaign launched called, “I Got Mine,” includes opening churches as vaccination sites, especially in underserved areas.

Those attending and speaking: Bishop Tony Minor, Community of Faith Church; Rev. Dr. Larry L. Macon, Sr. President of UPM & Pastor Mt. Zion Oakwood Village; Dr. C. Vincent Barry, Christian Fellowship Church Pastor; Rev. Dr. Marvin A. McMickle, Pastor Emeritus Antioch Baptist Church; Bishop Omar Medina Westside Latino Community; Bishop Rev. Dr. Rebecca Stitt, Pastor of St. Peter AME Church.