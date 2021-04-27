Watch Live: DeWine gives state COVID-19 update from Wolstein Center

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine, along with with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, are speaking from the Wolstein Center Mass Vaccination Clinic today, offering an update on the state’s continued coronavirus response.

The Wolstein Center is continuing to vaccinate Ohio residents using the Pfizer vaccine, following a previous pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines, which were originally going to be offered for the remainder of the clinic. The clinic is also now welcoming walk-ins, although still allowing people to sign up for appointments.

DeWine made a big announcement today, saying that Ohioans will no longer have to quarantine if they have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, if they have been fully vaccinated. However, those in nursing homes should continue to quarantine if exposed, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

“The power of the vaccine allows us to do this,” DeWine said.

The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 1,067,262 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,560 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,188 deaths (including 66 additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 55,992 people. There were 128 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 12 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,012,240 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,601,907 or about 39.37% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 20,856 people were vaccinated.