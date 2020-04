CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona is like the rest of us, he is ready to get back to some normalcy and he’s ready to start playing baseball.

“A couple of my golf buddies, we get up in the morning and walk every morning, which I have never done in my life, and I try to swim a little bit. I’ve watched every Netflix program there is,” Francona said on a Zoom call with the media on Thursday afternoon.