Cuyahoga offering $100 incentive to county employees getting first COVID shot

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, along with the county board of health, held a press conference Wednesday regarding COVID-19 in the community.

Leaders announced the county’s plan to offer $100 cash cards to any county employee who gets their first vaccine dose against COVID-19 at an upcoming board of health community clinic. Find dates and times for clinics right here.

This is on top of the state’s incentive that already offers $100 to all state employees.

Yesterday, Ohio announced that state employees could also gain an extra $900 for getting vaccinated, if certain percentages of workers get vaccinated by certain dates. Agencies that reach a 65% vaccination rate by Oct. 15 can count on an extra $300 in a future paycheck, and those that reach 85% by Nov. 15 can expect an extra $600.

State employees must complete this form to get the funds. Find out more about the state incentive right here.

During the Wednesday press conference, Terry Allan with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health also reminded residents about the mask advisory issued earlier in September.

As of Tuesday, 49.99% of Ohioans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported. About 55% of all Cuyahoga County residents have reportedly been fully vaccinated.