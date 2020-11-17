Watch Live: Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson holds coronavirus press conference

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mayor Frank Jackson is holding a press conference today to discuss the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the city of Cleveland.

Also on hand for the afternoon press conference are Chief Tracy Martin-Thompson and Interim Director Brian Kimball.

Yesterday, the city did not report a new number of cases, but said the number was “remarkably high.”

Today, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide curfew that would go into effect Thursday.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: