Over 1,000 first responders in Cleveland will get COVID-19 vaccine in first phase

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland city officials on Tuesday said 1,200 first responders — EMTs and paramedics — will be the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccinations will begin Thursday. After the first phase is done, the city will then identify other groups. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said he will get the vaccine once it’s his turn to get it.

According to the city, the Cleveland Department of Health on Monday was notified of 234 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in its residents. One new fatality was reported. The age of new cases ranges from under one year old to people in their 90s.

This brings the total to 17,148 confirmed cases in the City of Cleveland and 180 fatalities.

Mayor Jackson stressed the importance of continuing to follow basic rules during the pandemic including staying at home as much as possible unless you’re going out for an essential reason, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing your hands.

