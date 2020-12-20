Alternative shop with a cop event brought toys to kids in need in Kirtland

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Despite a pandemic, the Kirtland police and fire departments worked to make area children’s holiday season a little brighter this year.

Rather than cancel its annual Shop With a Cop event entirely, the two departments opted to roll by by various homes, offering toys. Mr. and Mrs. Claus were also on hand to deliver gifts and treats.

The departments hope to inspire others to improvise their holiday plans this year as well.

