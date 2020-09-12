WATCH: 1-on-1 with Attorney General Dave Yost on Ohio State football & the Big Ten

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says he would recommend Ohio State sue the Big Ten if there is no football season this year.

Yost says if the Big Ten cancels the season, it would be in violation of contracts and cost the university a significant amount of money.

“This is all about contract action — a violation of contract, and if you violate a contract and the other person loses money, you could be sued for that and that’s what we’re talking about,” Yost said.

The attorney general has yet to discuss a possible lawsuit with university leaders. He said that will happen after a decision in the event one is made to cancel the season.

A spokesperson for Ohio State told NBC4 that no one with the university would comment on the recommendation.

A request for comment from the Big Ten has not been returned.